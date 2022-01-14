Twitter, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Twitter in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities analyst Y. Squali expects that the social networking company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.51.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,583. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

