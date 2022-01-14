Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

NYSE:O opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $74.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,243,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

