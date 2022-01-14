Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $142.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $91.23 and a fifty-two week high of $143.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $21,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $7,936,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

