Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RWT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Amundi bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $27,366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 361,905 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 198,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Redwood Trust by 2,712.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.