Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$61.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark restated a market perform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.44.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$45.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.54. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$20.46 and a 52-week high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$91.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.00 million. Analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

