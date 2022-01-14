TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Rating Increased to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.
RNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.55.
Shares of RNW stock opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.71.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
