TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Rating Increased to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.55.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.71.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

