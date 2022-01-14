Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.90 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.04. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$768.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$352.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.