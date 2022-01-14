ATB Capital Trims TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Target Price to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.55.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.71.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.