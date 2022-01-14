TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at CSFB

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.85.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.08. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.10 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

