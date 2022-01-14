Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Buy”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$162.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.67.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$138.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$150.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$142.51. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$99.11 and a 12 month high of C$156.62.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

