Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has C$34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$31.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.22.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

TSE LAC opened at C$37.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$14.46 and a 12-month high of C$53.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -59.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.14.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,445,815.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.