Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.
Shares of SYRS stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
