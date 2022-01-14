Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

