Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $90.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

