Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CSR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.63.

CSR stock opened at $102.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.61.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

