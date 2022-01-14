Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $310.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti benefits from healthy order trends with an increase in direct sales through its webstores and growth in sales to distributors. The company’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. Ubiquiti is committed to reducing operational costs with a self-sustaining mechanism for product support. It believes that investments in research and development, inventory and operations management will help expand its addressable market. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher tariffs and shipping costs, are concerns. It is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The price-competitive environment and dynamic market with rapidly evolving technologies are other risks.”

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $299.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.60. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $236.11 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 90.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubiquiti (UI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.