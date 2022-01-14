Reviewing Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) & Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Resources and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A Tellurian -146.03% -37.98% -24.77%

33.2% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Resources has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allied Resources and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57

Tellurian has a consensus price target of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 105.94%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Resources and Tellurian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tellurian $37.43 million 39.42 -$210.70 million ($0.20) -15.40

Allied Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tellurian.

Summary

Tellurian beats Allied Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Resources Company Profile

Allied Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The firm involves in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. Its properties are located in the Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad and Edwards Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

