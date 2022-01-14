Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 8.1% After Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $81.48 and last traded at $81.85. Approximately 319,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,321,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.06.

Specifically, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,364 shares of company stock worth $62,244,571 over the last ninety days.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,927 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.