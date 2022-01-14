Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $53.59 and last traded at $54.44. Approximately 3,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 408,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

Specifically, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $246,059.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,049 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.75.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

