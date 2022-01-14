Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Declines By 80.7%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the December 15th total of 97,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $1,524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

