Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Grows By 219.2%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, an increase of 219.2% from the December 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,023,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USIG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000.

USIG stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

