Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Decreases By 69.8%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the December 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the third quarter worth about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

VVPR opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

