Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) to Hold

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

ION Geophysical stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

