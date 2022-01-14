Investors Purchase High Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yandex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yandex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,848,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69,831 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Yandex has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

