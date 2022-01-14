Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Hold

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $918.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and have sold 950,792 shares worth $7,350,092. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 26.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hyliion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 19.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hyliion by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

