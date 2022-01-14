Capital One Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $26.62 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $26.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $27.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.32 EPS.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $161.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $158.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,226.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

