Zacks Investment Research Upgrades InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) to “Buy”

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InfuSystem is a rapidly growing healthcare services company that provides state-of-the-art electronic continuous ambulatory infusion pumps, supplies and support to oncology practices and clinics throughout the United States. More than 60% of oncologists across all 50 states turn to InfuSystem as their single, full-service source for cost-effective infusion pump management. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InfuSystem will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,150. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth about $530,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 7.2% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

