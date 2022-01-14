Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $216.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.01. Kadant has a 12 month low of $129.55 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kadant by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

