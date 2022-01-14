FY2021 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cut by William Blair

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,838,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after buying an additional 1,205,726 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.