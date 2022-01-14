ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €15.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €15.30 ($17.39) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.25 ($16.19).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.