National Bankshares Cuts Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$4.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

XBC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.98. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

