Scotiabank Lowers Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

