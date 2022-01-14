Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €215.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €218.25 ($248.01).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

EPA:RI opened at €200.80 ($228.18) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($154.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €208.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €194.81.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.