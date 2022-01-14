Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FITB. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

FITB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,476,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,752. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

