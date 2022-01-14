Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,900.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2,421.43.

TSE CSU opened at C$2,145.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2,220.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,112.05. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,530.35 and a twelve month high of C$2,385.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.46 billion and a PE ratio of 106.72.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 66.9100016 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

