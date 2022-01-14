CIBC Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canfor Pulp Products to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$6.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.71. The company has a market cap of C$405.10 million and a PE ratio of 8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$5.90 and a 12 month high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.