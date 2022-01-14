Head to Head Survey: Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals -572.12% -86.10% -61.91% NGM Biopharmaceuticals -157.90% -34.43% -30.02%

86.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 230.43 -$67.47 million ($2.47) -4.36 NGM Biopharmaceuticals $87.37 million 14.04 -$102.49 million ($1.61) -9.85

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGM Biopharmaceuticals. NGM Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marinus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and NGM Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 7 1 3.13

Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 213.85%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.68%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4. The company was founded by Jin-Long Chen on December 20, 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

