B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.05.

BTO opened at C$4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,415.20.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

