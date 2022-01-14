FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Cut by Analyst

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lument Finance Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of LFT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.