SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $32.43 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $32.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $32.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIVB. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $711.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

