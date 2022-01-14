Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

TSE CTS opened at C$9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 170.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.02. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.58 and a 52 week high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.50 million.

Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

