Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $35.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $35.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $9.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $41.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.83 EPS.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $285.01 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $200.94 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.96. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $1,741,805. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.