SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.88). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

KPTI stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

