Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mastercard Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $8.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on MA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.30.

Mastercard stock opened at $369.52 on Thursday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.