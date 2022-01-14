Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 663,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 11,659,142 shares.The stock last traded at $42.07 and had previously closed at $40.61.

The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

