Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 19th (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:CRBU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Caribou Biosciences had issued 19,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $304,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

CRBU opened at $11.63 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 23,869 shares of company stock valued at $73,885 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

