Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $17.14. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 2,136 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $550.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.