Cingulate Inc’s (NASDAQ:CING) Quiet Period To End on January 17th

Cingulate’s (NASDAQ:CING) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 17th. Cingulate had issued 4,166,666 shares in its public offering on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $24,999,996 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During Cingulate’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $2.46 on Friday. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

