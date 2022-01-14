Clover Leaf Capital Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 17th (NASDAQ:CLOEU)

Clover Leaf Capital’s (NASDAQ:CLOEU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 17th. Clover Leaf Capital had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Clover Leaf Capital’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of CLOEU stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56. Clover Leaf Capital has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at $2,979,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at $3,111,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at $3,794,000.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.