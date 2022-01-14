Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.94. Approximately 48,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,472,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Specifically, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,980,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.