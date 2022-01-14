Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.62, but opened at $43.72. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Camtek shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 5,148 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

